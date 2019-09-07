UPPSC syllabus of 26 subjects for degree college lecturer screening exam 2017 released

education

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued syllabus of 26 out of the total 28 subjects for which the Government Degree College Lecturer Screening Exam- 2017 is set to be held on November 3, 2019. The advertisement for the posts were issued by the commission in October 2017 and since then the screening test got postponed twice for various reasons.

Around 50,000 candidates are set to appear in the test for 718 posts on offer that would be held at Lucknow and Prayagraj. Out of the 718 posts, 389 are unreserved, 187 reserved for other backward class (OBC) candidates, 127 for scheduled castes (SC) candidates and 13 posts for scheduled tribes (ST) candidates, inform officials.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that the detailed syllabus of the 26 subjects has been uploaded on the official website of the commission—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/— and candidates could access and download it from there.

The 26 subjects of which the syllabus has been released includes Commerce, Economics, History, English, Home Science, Zoology, Physics, Psychology, Chemistry, Political Science, Botany, Sociology, Hindi, Urdu, Ancient History, Geography, Anthropology, Education, Sanskrit, Defence Studies, Music (vocal), BEd, Philosophy, Statistics and Persian— all which will have 120 questions being asked on the subject concerned and 30 questions of General Studies.

Mathematics on the other hand will have a total of just 130 questions against 150 being asked in other subjects. These 120 questions of Mathematics screening exam will include 100 questions of Mathematics and 30 questions of General Studies.

The screening exam will have multiple choice questions of 1 mark each.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish shared that the screening exam will take place at the designated centres on November 3 at Lucknow and Prayagraj from 11am to 1pm.

HIGHLIGHTS:

No screening exam of two subjects

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that there would be no screening exam of two subjects—Music Instrument (Sitar) and Music Instrument (Tabla) due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates of these two subjects will be informed date and schedule of the screening exam later on.

He said that candidates of the screening exam of all 26 subjects for which it is being held would be allowed conditional entry in the examination halls and appear in the screening exam. “We appeal to such candidates to appear in the exam only after ascertaining that they fulfil all set eligibility criterion for the posts till the last date specified for applying in the advertisement issued by UPPSC. If during the exam or at any level of the selection process it is established that they any such candidate does not fulfil the set eligibility criterion specified in the UPPSC advertisement for the posts, his/her candidature would stand cancelled,” he made clear.

Subject-wise breakup of posts of offer

The 718 posts of lecturers in government degree colleges that would be filled through this screening test followed by an interview of the shortlisted candidates by a panel of experts includes 87 posts of lecturers of Commerce, 42 of Economics, 45 of History, 52 of English, 42 of Mathematics, 45 of Home Science, 42 of Zoology, 45 of Physics, 31 of Psychology, 44 of Chemistry, 58 of Political Science, 45 of Botany, 20 of Sociology, 57 of Hindi, 06 of Urdu, 02 of Ancient History, 07 of Geography, 01 of Anthropology, 08 of Education, 05 of Sanskrit, 03 of defence Studies, 03 of Music (vocal), 21 of BEd, 02 of Philosophy, 01 of Statistics and 01 of Persian. For the 01 post of Music Instrument (Tabla) and 01 post of Music Instrument (Sitar) there would be no screening test.

Minus marking

The Government Degree College Lecturer Screening Exam-2017 will have multiple choice questions with provision of minus marking for wrong answers. Every correct answer will earn the candidates 1 mark while every wring answer will take away one fourth of 1 mark from the total, inform UPPPSC officials.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 14:12 IST