e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC annual calendar 2021 released, check dates for civil services prelims, NDA and other exams

UPSC annual calendar 2021 released, check dates for civil services prelims, NDA and other exams

UPSC annual calendar 2021: One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27, 2021, for which the notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2021.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC annual calendar 2021.
UPSC annual calendar 2021.(HT file )
         

UPSC annual calendar 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)on Monday released the exam schedule for the year 2021 on its official website.Every year, UPSC releases annual calendar mentioning important dates related to various exams.

Candidates can check the UPSC exam schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27, 2021, for which the notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2021.

The year 2021 will begin with Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 for which the notification will be issued on October 7, 2020, and the exam will be held on February 21, 2021.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be conducted on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC exam calendar 2021.

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In