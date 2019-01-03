UPSC CDS II results declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS II Result 2018: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the written exam result of Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their result online.

The examination was conducted on November 18, 2018, across the country. A total of 7650 candidates have qualified the written exam and are eligible for interview round.

Here’s the direct link to check your UPSC CDS II result

The qualified candidates will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 147th Course commencing in July, 2019 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2019 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (206 F(P)) commencing in July, 2019 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 110th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in October, 2019 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2019.

The official notification released by UPSC for the successful candidates in CDS II exam read, “ The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th May, 2019 for AFA and not later than 01st July, 2019 for IMA and not later than 01st July, 2019 for admission to NA (1st October, 2019 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission..”

The certificates that are required to be submitted include in accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them along with attested copies.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

