UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the departmental competitive examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on March 13, 2022.

All the candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST). As per the official notice, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST) to be conducted by them.

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks and other details related to examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of interview etc. and would be available on the website for a period of 30 days.