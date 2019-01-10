UPSC civil service (Main) 2018 interview schedule released, check here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the UPSC Civil Service (Main) examination 2018 at its official website upsc.gov.in. The interview or personality test will commence from 9 am on February 11, 2019.

The interview rounds will conclude on March 29, 2019. Candidates can check their interview date and time given against their roll number in the list.

UPSC had declared the civil services main examination 2018 results on December 20, 2018.

UPSC Civil Service (Main) 2018: How to check interview schedule

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link ‘Interview schedule: Civil Services (main) exam, 2018’

A PDF will open

Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number in the FIND column.

Your roll number will be highlighted.

Check the date and time of your interview.

