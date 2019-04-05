Announced: UPSC civil services final result 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result for civil services examination 2018 on its official website.

Kanishak Kataria, a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, has topped the civil services final examination. Kataria belongs to SC category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject. He is a B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering). Akshat Jain, Junaid Ahmad and Shreyans Kumat have secured second, third and fourth position respectively. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

The main examination was held from September 28, 2018. Personality test or interview of the selected candidates commenced from February 4, 2019.

Click here to check the UPSC final result.

The civil services examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:07 IST