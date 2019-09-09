UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2018: 59 more names recommended to fill remaining posts, check list

education

Sep 09, 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had declared the final result of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2018 in January this year. A total of 440 candidates had been recommended for appointment to the posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; and (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service.

On Monday, September 9, UPSC has recommended 59 more names to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination 2018. The list has been made from the consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidates.

The list of 59 recommended names includes 8 General, 50 Other Backward Classes and 1 Scheduled Caste candidates. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would be communicating directly with the recommended candidates.

In a notification about the result released on Monday, the commission has given roll numbers of 25 candidates, whose candidatures are provisional. The appointment letter to these candidates will not be issued until UPSC verifies their original documents.

UPSC had conducted the Combined Medical Services Examination on July 22, 2018which was followed by personality test. Candidates can check their UPSC CMS final results by clicking here.

