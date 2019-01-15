UPSC Combined Medical Services final result 2018 announced at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 on its official website. The Written examination was held on July 22, which was followed by personality test held from November 2018 to January 2019.

A total of 440 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; and (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service.

The candidature 179 recommended candidates is provisional. The offer of appointment to the provisional candidates will not be issued till the commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of final result.

Candidates can check their UPSC CMS final results by clicking here.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 19:42 IST