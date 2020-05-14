UPSC declares written results of various exams conducted to fill 136 posts
The Union Public service commission on Thursday declared the results of various written examination conducted to fill 136 posts.
The written exam results have been declared of exams for 65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, 10 Posts of Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, 05 Posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, 11 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 05 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB and 13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.
Here is the direct link to check results:
65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications
13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless
27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB
05 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs
11 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs
05 Posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate
10 Posts of Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can also check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The roll number of all the candidates who have shortlisted at the stage has been released.
Note: “Provisionally’ only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview.