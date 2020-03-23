UPSC IES, ISS 2020 notification release date deferred

education

Updated: Mar 23, 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of notification for Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) 2020. According to the official UPSC calendar, the IES, ISS notification was scheduled to be released on March 25 which has been deferred till further notice.

UPSC IES, ISS exam was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2020. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for regular updates.

Earlier, UPSC had on March 20 announced the postponement of its civil services exam interview scheduled from March 23 to April 3 in view of coronavirus outbreak.