UPSC IES Prelims 2019: Here’s what was asked in the exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Indian Engineering Services (IES) prelims exam 2019 on January 6, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the examination found the questions tough and lengthy. Some found it time taking while many found the problem solving part of question very tough.

“Questions of IES paper 2 of mechanical were moderate in nature concept wise. But, the calculation part of the questions were tough and time-taking. This made it difficult to score much marks. Many questions were calculative. In paper 1, questions were asked majorly from project management, ethics, ICT , robotics and mechatronics,” said Ashish Kumar, a candidate who appeared in the exam in Delhi.

UPSC will releasethe answer key for IES prelims exam 2019 and then declare the list of qualified candidates who will appear for the main examination.

UPSC conducted the engineering service examination at various centres across the country to fill up engineering positions in various departments of the central government.The exam was conducted to fill around 581 vacant posts in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering , Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories.

Check the UPSC IES Prelims 2019 question paper here:

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:22 IST