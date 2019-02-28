UPSC IES Prelims 2019 result declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian engineering service (IES) preliminary examination 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was held on January 6, 2019 at various centres across the country.

The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates of UPSC IES prelims are available on the list that can be opened by clicking on the link here.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the main examination to be held on June 30, 2019. The commission will issue e-admit cards for the main exam to the shortlisted candidates around three weeks before it begins.

UPSC has also issued a write-up (about the results and the next stage of examination) along with the results, which should be read carefully.

The candidature of all candidates is provisional at all the stages of the exam - preliminary, main and the personality tests - subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

UPSC conducts the engineering service examination at various centres across the country to fill up engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:58 IST