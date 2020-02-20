UPSC IES Prelims Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:35 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, February 20 announced the results of Indian engineering service (IES) preliminary examination 2020. The UPSC IES preliminary examination 2020 was held on January 5 at various centres across the country.

The roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for UPSC IES main examination 2020 can be checked on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the main examination to be held on June 28, 2020. The commission will issue e-admit cards for the main exam to the shortlisted candidates around three weeks before it begins.

The candidature of all candidates is provisional at all the stages of the exam - preliminary, main and the personality tests - subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Note: Visit official website of UPSC for latest news and updates.