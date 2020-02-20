e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC IES Prelims Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC IES Prelims Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC IES Prelims Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, February 20 announced the results of Indian engineering service (IES) preliminary examination 2020.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi
The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, February 20 announced the results of Indian engineering service (IES) preliminary examination 2020. The UPSC IES preliminary examination 2020 was held on January 5 at various centres across the country.

The roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for UPSC IES main examination 2020 can be checked on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the main examination to be held on June 28, 2020. The commission will issue e-admit cards for the main exam to the shortlisted candidates around three weeks before it begins.

The candidature of all candidates is provisional at all the stages of the exam - preliminary, main and the personality tests - subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

 

Note: Visit official website of UPSC for latest news and updates.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News