e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

UPSC Medical Officer Result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of shortlisted candidates

UPSC medical officer result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written examination (Computer based test) for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty).

education Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:05 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written examination (Computer based test) for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty).
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written examination (Computer based test) for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty).(upsc.gov.in)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written examination (Computer based test) for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty). The computer based recruitment test for medical officer was conducted on October 20, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBT can check their result by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

The candidates whose roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted will be called for an interview only if they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for the job.

The recruitment process is to select three hundred twenty seven (327) medical officer (general duty medical officer), in Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

 

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the exam.

 

tags
top news
At meeting with PM Modi amid Maha logjam, Sharad Pawar makes 2 requests
At meeting with PM Modi amid Maha logjam, Sharad Pawar makes 2 requests
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
Govt plans to offer incentives to 324 companies including Tesla and Glaxo: Report
Govt plans to offer incentives to 324 companies including Tesla and Glaxo: Report
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow: Expected specs, features
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow: Expected specs, features
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News