UPSC Medical Officer Result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of shortlisted candidates

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:05 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written examination (Computer based test) for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty). The computer based recruitment test for medical officer was conducted on October 20, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBT can check their result by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

The candidates whose roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted will be called for an interview only if they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for the job.

The recruitment process is to select three hundred twenty seven (327) medical officer (general duty medical officer), in Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the exam.