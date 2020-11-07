e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE Counselling 2020: 2nd seat allotment result declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE Counselling 2020: 2nd seat allotment result declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE 2nd round seat allotment result 2020 declared. Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE seat allotment result 2020
UPSEE seat allotment result 2020
         

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Friday declared the UPSEE second round of seat allotment results 2020 on its official website.Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the 2nd round of seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. The third UPSEE seat allotment result will be declared on November 13 and the fourth seat allotment result will be announced on November 18. The fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 30 and December 5, 2020, respectively.

Direct link to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020

Check Revised Schedule of Counselling here

How to check UPSEE 2nd round seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the seat allotment results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In