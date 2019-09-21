UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer key out, direct link here
UPSSSC lower subordinate services 2016 exam final answer key has been released. Candidates can download the answer keys before September 28.education Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh subordinate service selection commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for combined lower subordinate services exam . Candidates who had appeared for the UPSSSC lower subordinate exam can download the final answer key from the official website at upsssc.gov.in
The preliminary answer key for the posts was released on July 31. The link to download the final answer key will be available till September 28, 2019.
UPSSSC had started the online application for the recruitment in the month of January 2019 for 672 vacancies The exam was conducted on July 28, 2019.
How to download UPSSSC lower subordinate answer key:
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
Click on the relevant link given under ‘Notice Board’ section
A PDF File will open
Check your answers with the given answer key
Click here to download UPSSSC answer key
First Published: Sep 21, 2019 17:04 IST