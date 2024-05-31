UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: Last day to register at upsssc.gov.in, here's how to apply and other details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) or the UPSSSC will be closing the application window for the Technical Assistant Mains Exam 2024 today, May 31, 2024. Aspiring and eligible candidates who want to apply, have a last chance to register themselves and submit the online application forms who are eligible can submit their applications on the official website upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: Registration closes today at upsssc.gov.in.

The application process commenced on May 1, 2024. To apply, candidates Candidates have to pay ₹25 as an application fee. Moreover, the age of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

It may be mentioned here that through the examination, the UPSSSC aims to fill a total of 3446 Technical Assistant vacancies. The category-wise vacancy detail is given below:

Unreserved: 1813

Scheduled cast: 509

Scheduled Tribe: 151

OBC: 629

Economically weaker section: 344

Notably, the shortlisting of the candidates for the Technical Assistant Group C Main exam will be as per their score on the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023.

Here’s how to submit application forms on the official website:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’.

Click on the apply link for the post of Taxation Assistant once the application process is active.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required details and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

