UPTET upper primary teachers result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh basic education board on Wednesday activated the result link of Uttar Pradesh teacher eligibility test (UPTET) for upper primary teachers on its official website. The result was declared on Wednesday morning but the link for the result was activated in the afternoon.

UPTET upper primary teacher result 2018: Here is the direct link to check

The UPTET upper primary exam was held on November 18. The exam for higher- primary teachers was held between 3 pm to 5:30 pm while for the primary teachers the exam timing was 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:44 IST