UPTET result 2018 declared for primary teachers exam, here’s direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh basic education board on Wednesday activated the result link of Uttar Pradesh teacher eligibility test (UPTET) for primary teachers on its official website. The result was declared on Tuesday but the link for the result was activated on Wednesday.

The pass percentage is around 33%. A total of 3,66,285 candidates have passed the exam out of the 11 lakh who had taken the test across 2070 centres in the state.

UPTET primary teacher result 2018: Here is the direct link to check

According to live hindustan, the result for the higher primary teachers examination will be declared on December 8.

The exam was held on November 18. The exam for higher- primary teachers was held between 3 pm to 5:30 pm while for the primary teachers the exam timing was 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 17:45 IST