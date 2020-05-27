e-paper
Home / Education / Uttarakhand decides to conduct remaining board exams after June 15

Uttarakhand decides to conduct remaining board exams after June 15

Teachers have also been asked to start correcting papers for subjects whose examinations have already been conducted.

education Updated: May 27, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Over two months after the board exams were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand education department has now asked officials from the department to start preparing for board exams which will be held post-June 15. Teachers have also been asked to start correcting papers for subjects whose examinations have already been conducted.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education in the state during a meeting with district magistrates and officials from the department on Tuesday evening asked them to find out which all schools are board examinations centres where quarantine facility has also been set up.

To fight the rising cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, government schools were turned into quarantine centers.

The secretary for school education has asked officials to start working on vacating the schools which are board exam centres but quarantine centers have been set at present, and start preparing to conduct the remaining exams there. The secretary has asked officials to shift the quarantine centers by June 15, indicating that exams are likely to take place in the third week of June.

Asharani Painuly, chief education officer of Dehradun who also attended the meeting said, “The secretary has asked us to earmark schools that were centres for board examination but now are being used as quarantine facilities as board examinations are most likely to start from June 18. The correction of examination papers will also start soon so that the results can be declared by mid-July.”

Meanwhile, the education department in Nainital, the district with the highest number of cases, is looking into hostels of private institutes now which can be used as quarantine centers.

HL Gautam, chief education officer of Nainital said that hostels of private institutes for higher education will be used as quarantine centers now as cases are increasing and the government schools will be used for upcoming board examinations.

