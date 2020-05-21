e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Uttarakhand govt announces new admissions in colleges, universities to start from Sept 1

Uttarakhand govt announces new admissions in colleges, universities to start from Sept 1

Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, Uttarakhand government issued an order in this regard on Thursday evening.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced that new admissions to all colleges and universities in the state will start from September 1 this year.

Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, Uttarakhand government issued an order in this regard on Thursday evening.

“With rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the state, the academic session has been affected across colleges and universities in the state. All colleges and universities are being instructed to ensure that the syllabus should be completed by June 7 this year. Examinations must be conducted from July 1 and be completed within a span of one month,” said the order.

It further mentioned that the new session for students already enrolled must begin from August 1 and classes for new admissions will start from September 1.

The principal secretary added that colleges and universities shall be informed soon about the summer vacations for the institutes.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In