VP in Patna: Bihar CM once again flags issue of declaring Patna University a Central University

education

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:12 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday once again flagged the issue of declaring Patna University a Central University.

“Bihar government is ready to provide all monetary help to make it an excellent (vishist) university. If the central government would have adopted it, they would have adopted a famous university of Asia,” he said while speaking at Centenary celebrations of Patna University.

“Honourable Vice President is here...so if he is with you...what we know what is going to happen will happen in a day or two ( jo cheez hum jante hain ho sakta hai...wo aaj ya kal me poora ho jayega),” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a meeting at the same venue two years ago.

Kumar also exhorted the students to actively take part in all walks of life.

“This university was established when there were few universities in the country. When the honourable former Prime Minister came two years ago, a meeting was held here only,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised about the need to maintain communal harmony in the society.

“Need to maintain communal harmony in society. As long as there is no harmony, there is no meaning of development,” he said.

The function was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

On October 14, 2017, the Chief Minister had requested the Central government to declare Patna University as Central University.

Nitish had said, “It is a day of great honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present for Patna University’s centenary celebrations. Patna University was founded in the year when the Champaran Satyagraha took place. I hope the central government will grant the Central University status to Patna University”.

The Chief Minister had made the remarks while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 07:39 IST