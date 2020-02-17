WBJEE answer key 2020 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:05 IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) on February 17, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their WBJEE 2020 answer key online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before February 19, 2020, till 11:59 pm.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the WBJEE 2020 answer key by providing appropriate representations.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 19th February, 11:59 p.m. through the user interface provided. A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through the net banking/debit card/credit card. No challenge will be reviewed if the payment is not successful,” reads the official notification

Here’s the direct link to the WBJEE answer key 2020.