WBJEE Result 2019 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s direct link to check rank card

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has been declared. The examination was held on May 26 for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government-run colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

WBJEE result 2019: Steps to check rank card

1) Visit the official website of WBJEE 2019 at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/public/home.aspx

2) Click on the link to ‘view WBJEE 2019 rank card’

3) Key in application number, password and security pin on the login page that opens

4) Submit

5) The Rank card will be displayed

6) Take a print out of your WBJEE 2019 rank card and save it on your computer

Candidates who have qualified in the exam are eligible for counselling. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of General Merit Rank (GMR) which is calculated on the basis of total score obtained in paper-I and paper-II taken together.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:52 IST