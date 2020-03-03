WBPSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2020 released

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:45 IST

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 exam 2020. The examination for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 2/ pharmacist cum salesman grade 3 under advertisement number 21/2019 will be conducted on March 15, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can download their admit card online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates after visiting the official website of WBPSC, will have to login using their enrolment number, date of birth and first name to download their admit card.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 given on the homepage.

Key in the enrolment number, date of birth, first Name on the login page.

Your WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download WBPSC Admit Card