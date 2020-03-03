e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / WBPSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2020 released

WBPSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2020 released

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 exam 2020. Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBPSC pharmacist grade 3 admit card out
WBPSC pharmacist grade 3 admit card out(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 exam 2020.  The examination for WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 2/ pharmacist cum salesman grade 3 under advertisement number 21/2019 will be conducted on March 15, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can download their admit card online at wbpsc.gov.in. 

Candidates after visiting the official website of WBPSC, will have to login using their enrolment number, date of birth and first name to download their admit card.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 given on the homepage.

Key in the enrolment number, date of birth, first Name on the login page.

Your WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download WBPSC Admit Card

tags
top news
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News