WBPSC recruitment 2023: Assistant Translator posts notified, apply from September 30

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 07:12 PM IST

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified vacancies for Assistant Translators. Application process starts on September 30.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified vacancies for Assistant Translators. The application process will commence on September 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Translator (Bengali), 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Translator (Nepali), and 2 vacancies are for Assistant Translator (Santhali).

WBPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 160 as an application fee. The SC/ ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 39 years as on January 1, 2023.

WBPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill outthe application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here

