West Bengal 12th Result 2019: WBCHSE announces result, overall pass percent is 86.92. Full details here

Results for West Bengal Class 12 board examination were declared on Monday with the pass percentage being recorded at 86.92%.

Declaring the results on Monday morning here on Monday, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president, Mahua Das said that pass percentage was higher this year compared to the last year’s figure of 83.75%.

Candidates will be able to check their West Bengal 12th results 2019 online at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. This year, the website has a separate section on career avenues after higher secondary examination, which shows details about entrance test in different domains ranging from medicine to interior decoration, Das said.

The pass percentage in case of male candidates stood at 87.44%, while the figure in case of female candidates was 85.30%. “The four districts in Bengal, where the pass percentage was 90% or above were Kolkata, West Mindapore, East Mindapore and Kalimpong,” Das said.

Pass percentage in case of minority students stood at 81.55% this year, while the figure in case of scheduled caste/and scheduled tribe candidates was 80.45%

Soval Mondal from Birbhum district and Rajarshi Burman from Cooch Behar were jointly declared first. Both secured 498 (99.6%) out of 500. Despite being differently abled, Sagar Chanda secured the 10th position scoring 486 (97.2%) of 500.

“A total of 137 candidates came in the first ten list this year,” Das said. A total of 35 girls figured in the list of first ten candidates.

Altogether 7.90.756 candidates got enrolled for the Bengal Class 12 board examination this year, out of which 7,77,266 appeared. “The figure for students securing 60% or above this year was 263,149, which was higher by 1,21,88 than what it was previous year,” said Das.

A total of 7,818 students secured 90% and above this year, which was higher than the figure of 5,241 last year. “The number o candidates securing marks between 80% and 89% this year was 4,77, 59, which was higher 4,14,28 in 2018,” the WBCHSE president said.

This year the Class 12 board examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13. This year some stringent restrictions were imposed to prevent leaking of question papers through Whatsapp.. WBCHSE authorities issued caution that bring in any kind of electrical gadgets within the examination hall might even result into cancellation of the registration of the candidate concerned.

