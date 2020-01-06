Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 3553 vacancies of apprentices notified, 10th pass can apply

education

Western Railway has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of apprentices on its official website. The online registration will begin from January 7, 2020, onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at rrc-wr.com on or before February 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3553 vacancies of apprentices.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years old. The upper age relaxation for the applicants belonging to the reserved categories would as per the government norms and regulations.

Educational qualification:

Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized board with 55% Marks and should have an ITI Certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in the relevant trade.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, the women applicants and candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

