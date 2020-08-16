Winter break back in UP government primary schools  

education

Corona outbreak and its impact on academic year notwithstanding, around 18 million (1.8 crore) students enrolled in 1.6 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of UP will from this year again start enjoying winter breaks—a practice that existed for a few years since 2013 but got discontinued during the past three years.

The kids of these schools will have winter holidays from December 31 to January 14, inform officials.

The state government has issued orders in this regard while also specifying that these schools once reopened will henceforth function for one hour more in summers even as summer break would be 14 days shorter than that in the past from now on.

Additional chief secretary Renuka Kumar has issued an order to all district magistrates, chief development officers, district education project committee and all district basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) in this regard.

The order says that the timings have been fixed to help institutions achieve the set target under Mission Prerna— the flagship programme of the UP government to improve the quality of education in schools functioning under the state basic education department.

According to the order dated August 14, these schools will now run between 8am and 2pm, instead of 8am to 1pm as of now, between April 1 and September 30. There will be a morning assembly for prayers at 8am followed by a yoga session during this summer timings, said BSA, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

Likewise, these schools will run from 9am to 3 pm between October 1 and March 31. During the winters, the prayer meeting will take place at 9am and then there will be yoga practice.

“It has also been instructed that the teachers will be present in the school 15 minutes before the start of the school timing and will remain in the schools at least half-an-hour after the school gets over,” he added citing the order.

“The missive makes plain that while the duration of each period would continue to remain of 40 minutes, teachers and officials will ensure that the schools function at least 240 days during the academic session,” the BSA said.

“The seven-page order also specifies that the summer break would now be observed between May 20 and June 15 while earlier it was observed from May 21 to June 30, a curtailment of 14 days,” he added.