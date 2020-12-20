e-paper
Home / Education / XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

XAT admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
XAT admit card 2021.
XAT admit card 2021.(File photo)
         

XAT admit card 2021: The Xavier School of Management will release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 on Monday, December 21, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021, at 185 examination centres spread across the country. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held in online mode.

How to download XAT admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download XAT admit card

Key in your credentials and login

XAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

