IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest Assam, West Bengal assembly elections
LJP president Chirag Paswan.(HT File)
LJP president Chirag Paswan.(HT File)
elections

Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest Assam, West Bengal assembly elections

"Lok Janshakti Party has decided to contest all seats in West Bengal and Assam in the ensuing elections, after considering the view of State units that it will help in expanding and strengthening Party's base," Khaliq said as quoted by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:46 PM IST

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam in order to expand and strengthen the party's base, its secretary general Abdul Khaliq has said. The Bihar-based party is yet to announce whether it will join hands with others or go alone in the West Bengal and Assam elections.

"The Lok Janshakti Party has decided to contest all seats in West Bengal and Assam in the ensuing elections after considering the view of state units that it will help in expanding and strengthening the party's base," Khaliq was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The LJP was founded in 2000 by the late Ram Vilas Paswan. The party, currently led by Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, had gone solo and contested in 135 seats during the Bihar assembly election last year and only won a single seat but managed to earn a substantial portion of the vote share.

The LJP has now joined a host of non-Bengal parties and will contest the West Bengal assembly elections alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and others.

The West Bengal assembly election 2021 is set to be a crunch affair with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP as the two main competitors. The BJP only managed to win three seats in the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections but bagged 18 seats in the state during the 2019 general elections. It managed to rope in former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikary, who will contest against chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

Political tensions are boiling over in the state with rallies sometimes witnessing violence. The BJP has blamed the ruling party for failing to maintain law and order in the state. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, however, has dismissed these charges.

Banerjee refused to speak during a ceremony on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a few members of the audience shouted 'Jai Shri Ram', a chant associated with the BJP. The West Bengal assembly also passed a resolution against the Centre's contentious farm laws on Thursday.

In Assam, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2016 assembly elections, winning 60 seats out of the 84 contested while Congress only managed to win 26 out of the 122 they contested. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be confident of a similar showing in the upcoming elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ljp bjp tmc west bengal assembly elections 2021 assam assembly election 2021
app
Close
LJP president Chirag Paswan.(HT File)
LJP president Chirag Paswan.(HT File)
elections

Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest Assam, West Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Lok Janshakti Party has decided to contest all seats in West Bengal and Assam in the ensuing elections, after considering the view of State units that it will help in expanding and strengthening Party's base," Khaliq said as quoted by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in West Bengal's Birbhum

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadda will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple.
Nadda will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple.
tamil nadu assembly election

JP Nadda to start 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:06 PM IST
During the visit that is being seen as significant for the upcoming assembly elections in state, the leader will also have booth-level meetings with party workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Exactly a week ago, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in a rally earlier this week, had sent a strong message to rebels within the party and had said that some leaders who had amassed huge wealth are now rushing to join the BJP to hide their money
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal Assembly elections: Cong to contest on 92 seats, Left Front get 101

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
india news

'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3, visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:08 AM IST
The party had only such unit but that too remained virtually defunct till it thought of reviving it after the Lok Sabha elections; the BJP already has separate units for these communities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Ex-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala to be freed today after 4 years in jail

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • She will, however, continue to be treated in Bengaluru as she was hospitalised last week for a severe Covid-19 infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
west bengal assembly election

Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 AM IST
  • The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:40 AM IST
  • The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The Congress high command had recently summoned Chandy and two other top leaders of Kerala to Delhi to discuss recent local body debacle and possible re-jig in the state unit ahead of assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts at a 'Farmers Convention', during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam in Karur(PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts at a 'Farmers Convention', during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam in Karur(PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Veterans seek apology from Rahul for ‘undermining armed forces’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
  • In a statement issued on Monday, the veterans said the armed forces can be “casually undermined by irresponsible leaders” only at a grave to national security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP