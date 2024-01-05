Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Blue Exorcist fans, rejoice! The long-awaited Season 3, known as the Shimane Illuminati Saga, is finally on the horizon. Dive into the world of demons, exorcists, and dark secrets as we unravel the important details. Blue Exorcist Reawakens: 'Shimane Illuminati Saga' Brings the Heat in 2024.(Twitter. X)

Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) Episode 1 release date and time:

Mark your calendars, demon slayers! Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 1 is set to premiere on January 6, 2024, in Japan at 12:30 am (JST). For the global audience, catch it on January 5, 2024, at 3:30 pm (GMT) / 10:30 am (PT). Let the demon-hunting begin!

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) Episode 1:

For the international audience, the action unfolds on Crunchyroll. Tune in to witness the epic battles and unravel the mysteries of the Shimane Illuminati Saga. Get ready for a demon-slaying marathon!

Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) trailer:

Get a sneak peek into the Shimane Illuminati Saga with the official trailer. While currently in Japanese, the visuals are a treat for fans, hinting at the intense battles and gripping storyline awaiting you in Blue Exorcist Season 3.

Recap of the seasons of Blue Exorcist:

Refresh your memory as we head into Season 3! The Shimane Illuminati Saga follows volumes 10-15 of the manga, promising twists and turns. Beware of potential moles among the True Cross students and the unfolding drama of Rin and Yukio's relationship.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) Episode 1:

Gear up for the unexpected! Episode 1 kicks off the Shimane Illuminati arc, teasing revelations, mysterious alliances, and the intricate development of Rin Okumura's journey. Brace yourselves for the demons lurking in the shadows!

What is Blue Exorcist about:

Blue Exorcist unveils a world where demons and exorcists clash. Follow Rin Okumura, a boy with demon lineage aspiring to be an exorcist. The Shimane Illuminati Saga explores the dark secrets within True Cross Academy, adding layers of suspense to the action-packed narrative.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) cast and characters to look out for:

Join familiar voices in this demonic adventure, featuring talents like Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura and Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura. Keep an eye out for the intriguing characters introduced in the Shimane Illuminati Saga.