Blue Lock Stage Play: Bringing the excitement of soccer to the stage

Soccer fans have something to look forward to this May as the highly anticipated stage play adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga will run in Osaka and Tokyo. The official Twitter account recently revealed a key visual, photos of the cast in costume, and the theme song performer, Kradness.

The Story of Blue Lock

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it follows the story of the Japan Football Union's mission to create an Ace Striker, someone who can lead the team to victory and turn around a losing match. To achieve this, they gather 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. In 2021, the manga was awarded the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 45th annual Manga Awards by Kodansha.

The Stage Play

The theatrical production featuring Ryōhei Takenaka as the lead character Yoichi Isagi, along with Nobunaga Satō as Meguru Bachira, Shōta Matsuda as Rensuke Kunigami, and Ryō Saeki as Hyoma Chigiri, will be showcased at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze from May 4-7, 2023, and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater from May 11-14, 2023.

Naohiro Ise is both writing and directing the stage play. The cast members have been captured in their costumes in photos shared on the official Twitter account, generating much excitement among fans.

Bringing Soccer to the Stage

The Blue Lock stage play promises to bring the excitement of soccer to the stage. The story of Yoichi and his fellow players, their training, and the intense competition they face is sure to resonate with soccer fans, and with the added element of live performance, it's bound to be a thrilling experience.

The theme song for the stage play is being performed by Kradness, adding to the anticipation for the production. With its talented cast and creative team, this stage play is shaping up to be one of the most exciting adaptations of a manga in recent years.