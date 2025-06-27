Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 27, 2025 12:10 AM IST

Read to know more about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24.

The release date for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 has officially been announced, building excitement after the intense events of the previous chapter. The battle between Boruto and the powerful Jura reignited, and just as Boruto appeared to be on the brink of defeat, Kashin Koji’s Prescience offered a timely warning. Kawaki arrived to support Boruto, while Delta intervened to extract Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada from the battlefield.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 release date revealed. (@NARUTO_info_en/X)
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 release date revealed. (@NARUTO_info_en/X)

Also Read: Fortnite refunds roll out again: Here's how to claim your share from FTC settlement

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 release date and time

The official website has announced that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International fans will be able to watch the new episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025. 

However, the release time of the episode will vary depending on different regions. To avoid spoilers and catch every moment as it unfolds, fans should check the official release schedule by time zone.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amThursdayJuly 17
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amThursdayJuly 17
British Summer Time04:00 pmThursdayJuly 17
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmThursdayJuly 17
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmThursdayJuly 17
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmThursdayJuly 17
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amFridayJuly 18
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amFridayJuly 18

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 will be available for free on both Viz Media and MANGA Plus. Readers can enjoy the latest chapter along with the first and most recent three chapters at no cost. For full access to the entire series, a subscription via the MANGA Plus mobile app is required.

Also Read: How did Marge Simpson die? Iconic Simpsons character marries Ringo Starr in afterlife

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 is expected to center on the escalating battle between Kawaki and Jura. Unlike their previous encounter, Kawaki now has enhanced abilities thanks to Amado’s modifications, potentially leveling the playing field against the formidable Human God Tree. 

Additionally, Kashin Koji’s recent Prescience update hinted at Himawari’s involvement, suggesting that she may finally make a significant appearance in the upcoming chapter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24: Exact release date, time and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On