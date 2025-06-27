Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 has officially been announced, building excitement after the intense events of the previous chapter. The battle between Boruto and the powerful Jura reignited, and just as Boruto appeared to be on the brink of defeat, Kashin Koji’s Prescience offered a timely warning. Kawaki arrived to support Boruto, while Delta intervened to extract Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada from the battlefield. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 release date revealed. (@NARUTO_info_en/X)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 release date and time

The official website has announced that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International fans will be able to watch the new episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

However, the release time of the episode will vary depending on different regions. To avoid spoilers and catch every moment as it unfolds, fans should check the official release schedule by time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Thursday July 17 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Thursday July 17 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Thursday July 17 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Thursday July 17 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Thursday July 17 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday July 17 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Friday July 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday July 18

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 will be available for free on both Viz Media and MANGA Plus. Readers can enjoy the latest chapter along with the first and most recent three chapters at no cost. For full access to the entire series, a subscription via the MANGA Plus mobile app is required.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 is expected to center on the escalating battle between Kawaki and Jura. Unlike their previous encounter, Kawaki now has enhanced abilities thanks to Amado’s modifications, potentially leveling the playing field against the formidable Human God Tree.

Additionally, Kashin Koji’s recent Prescience update hinted at Himawari’s involvement, suggesting that she may finally make a significant appearance in the upcoming chapter.