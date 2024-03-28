Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255: Release date, time, where to read and more

Ever since its release in 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen has reigned as one of the most popular manga series. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, JJK ranks among the best-selling manga, with 8.5 million copies sold in 2023. With the last few chapters featuring intense fight sequences between the King of Curses and Maki, the anticipation for the upcoming chapter is increasing by the day. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: The release date and time for JJK 255 has been confirmed(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

JJK 255 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 1, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Timezone Time Date Day PST 7 am March 31 Sunday CST 9 am March 31 Sunday EST 10 am March 31 Sunday GMT 3 pm March 31 Sunday ACST 1:30 am April 1 Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255?

JJK fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources are free to read, the latter requires a subscription for fans to read the latest chapter.

Are there any JJK 255 leaks?

As the release date for the upcoming chapter is getting closer, raw scans have been leaked on social media by credible sources for Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers. According to the raw scans shared on X, formerly Twitter, Gojo can be seen in a flashback scene. Other leaks reveal that Chapter 255 will continue the fight sequences from the last few issues. It appears that Maki charges against Sukuna with great force, causing severe injury to the King of Curses. The spoilers also reveal that Yuji will also join the battlefield.