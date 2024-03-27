Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 12 release date, time and more

Based on Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a popular anime series. It first premiered on April 8, 2023, with Season 1 consisting of 12 episodes. Shortly after the finale of its first season, the fantasy animated series was greenlit for Season 2. As 11 episodes have already aired as part of the second season, the anticipation for the upcoming episode is at a record high as Episode 12 will likely be this season's finale episode. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 may end with Episode 12

How many episodes are there in Season 2 of Mashle?

Similar to the previous season's format, Mashle Season 2 is expected to consist of 12 episodes in total. The anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic and Muscles was first announced in July 2022. Produced by A-1 Pictures, the animated series has been directed by Tomoya Tanaka, based on scripts written by Yōsuke Kuroda and Hisashi Toshima's character designs.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time

The episode titled Mash Burnedead and His Good Friends is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 30, at 11:30 pm JST. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 9 am March 30 Saturday CST 11 am March 30 Saturday EST 12 pm March 30 Saturday GMT 5 pm March 30 Saturday ACST 2:30 am March 31 Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 12?

Mashle Season 2 Episode 12 will first be broadcast in Japan on local television networks like TOKYO MX and BS11. Alternatively, Japanese audiences can stream the episode online on dAnime Store or ABEMA. Meanwhile, international fans will have to wait for a 2-and-a-half-hour delay for the episode to arrive on Crunchyroll. It is important to note that the streaming giant requires a subscription for viewers to watch the latest episodes.

What to expect from Mashle Season 2 Episode 12?

Picking up from the last few episodes, Episode 12 is likely to focus on Innocent Zero. Speculative theories suggest that in the upcoming episode, the headmaster will bring to other students' notice the intensity of the situation. Wahlberg might even praise Mash for his help. With the episode expected to be the season finale, it may end in good spirits and show Mash and his friends taking some time off to blow off steam after recent fights.