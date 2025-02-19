Menu Explore
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 19, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8.

The highly anticipated release date for My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 8 has finally dropped, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori began the New Year with a visit to the shrine, but things took a dramatic turn when they encountered a disturbance caused by the Gifted Communion members.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 release date revealed.( @NetflixJP_Anime/X)
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 release date revealed.( @NetflixJP_Anime/X)

Meanwhile, the tension escalated as Kiyoka and Miyo were summoned to the Imperial Castle to protect themselves from the looming threat of Naoshi Usui, with Miyo also experiencing another unsettling vision. As the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans are on the edge of their seats for what is to come.

Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Season 2 Episode 8 of My Happy Marriage is set to be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm (JST) in Japan. The latest episode will be available to viewers across the globe on the same day as it will be simulcasted on Netflix. The release time of the episode, however, could differ from region to region. Fans are advised to follow the timetable below to know the exact time of release in their region.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 20255:30 AM
Central Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 20257:30 AM
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 20258:30 AM
Brazil Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 202510:30 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, February 24, 20251:30 PM
Central European TimeMonday, February 24, 20252:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 20257 PM
Philippines Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 20259:30 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeMonday, February 24, 202511 PM

Where to watch Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 8?

The latest episode of My Happy Marriage season 2 ended, episode 8 is set to explore Miyo's journey of self-discovery, particularly as she begins to learn more about her powers from Arata. Alongside this, Hazuki may step in to teach her the proper etiquette of a lady, further shaping Miyo’s character.

The episode could also shed light on Arata Usuba's puzzling shift in behaviour since meeting Naoshi Usui. Fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of his true desires and the mystery behind his recent actions

