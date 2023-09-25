Spy x Family Season 2 releases first trailer, premieres next month!

Get ready, "Spy x Family" fans! The highly anticipated Season 2 of the hit anime series is set to premiere next month, and the first trailer has dropped, offering a sneak peek into what promises to be an action-packed season. If you're looking for a comedy series that's also packed with action and suspense, Spy x Family is a perfect choice.(Wit Studio)

Based on Tatsuya Endo's manga series, "Spy x Family" quickly became one of the most beloved adaptations in recent memory. Following the success of the first season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the espionage-themed anime. Season 2 will not disappoint, and it even comes alongside the first movie instalment.

Scheduled to be part of the Fall 2023 anime lineup, "Spy x Family" Season 2 is set to debut on October 8th in Japan. While international streaming details have yet to be announced, fans can expect the same top-notch production quality, as the returning staff and voice cast ensure a seamless transition into the new season.

The recently released trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into what lies ahead for the characters. It hints at a romantic date between Loid and Yor, offering a rare moment of respite in their action-packed lives. However, the trailer also promises a darker turn with a "bloody and violent" arc for Yor.

The excitement doesn't end there, as the trailer showcases the new opening theme, "Kurakura," performed by Ado, and the closing theme, "Todome no Ichigeki," performed by Vaundy and Cory Wong. These songs are sure to add to the atmosphere of the series.

For those new to "Spy x Family" or eager to catch up before Season 2 airs, the anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The series follows the thrilling story of secret agent Twilight, who must pose as a family man to infiltrate an elite school and get close to a high-profile politician. The catch? His wife is a deadly assassin, and neither is aware of each other's true identity. The adopted daughter, who happens to be a telepath, is the only one who knows the whole truth.