Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5: Release date, where to watch and more info

Following the heart-wrenching four-year wait, Tower of God Season 2 finally returned to ease the aching pain of anime fans' hearts in July 2024. Based on SIU's South Korean manhwa of the same name, the dark fantasy adventure is expanding its TV anime chapters each week. A new episode of Tower of God Season 2 airs this weekend.

In a race to the top, unlike anything you may have witnessed before, the anime title has been a significant addition to the list of praiseworthy adaptations. In addition to its obvious action-packed charms, the Answerstudio production has also become a raging point of discussion among music fans, especially since Japanese girl group NiziU performs its opening and ending theme songs.

Crunchyroll describes the Tower of God Season 2:

“Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

The new episode of the Tower of God anime will be available to watch on Sunday, August 4, at 11 pm JST.

Check out the following release schedule to find out when the fifth episode of the Tower of God Season 2 will be released in your region:

Pacific Daylight Time: Sunday, August 4, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Sunday, August 4, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 4, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 4, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, August 4, at 10 pm

Australian Central Time: Sunday, August 4, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5

The go-to platform for anime viewing, Crunchyroll, confirmed ahead of the Season premiere that it will be streaming the new episodes of the series for international audiences across North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS each week, July 7 onwards.

The anime adaptation of the WEBTOON webcomic will first air on Japanese networks, such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, BS Nippon Television, and KBS Kyoto.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 recap

The last episode of the series jumped into action with some heavy bombshells as Viole received major news about his parents' death. Nia's “betrayal” for a supposedly good cause also took centre stage, resulting in a confrontation between him and Lurker. Their tussle ended on a bloody note. Similarly, Viole and Proctor Love also launched into battle.