A Jawan-Pathaan for Aamir Khan? Actor reveals everyone told him to do action film after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed how people asked him to do an action film after his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, didn't become a hit. Speaking with Indian Express, Aamir shared he was "depressed, heartbroken, and emotionally battered" after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. He added that he could have done an action film as he had many offers, but the story of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par "really touched" his heart. (Also Read | Aamir Khan says ‘no idea’ if Sitaare Zameen Par will work at box office) Aamir Khan imagined in an action avatar by ChatGPT.

Aamir Khan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

When asked if he had come to terms with Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, he said that it was difficult for him to accept. "To be honest, after Laal Singh Chaddha, I was quite depressed, heartbroken, and emotionally battered because I hadn’t had an unsuccessful film in very long. It was quite shocking for me because I’d also liked the film. So I was very surprised that people didn’t like it. Let me just add here, because I know a lot of people love the film, 25% of the audience has really loved the film. But I also have to admit that the larger bulk, 75% of them didn’t connect with the film, they didn’t like my work, they had their issues. I understand and respect that. But it was difficult for me to accept."

Aamir was asked to do action, chose to do Sitaare Zameen Par instead

Talking about his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir said that the story touched his heart. "Everybody around me told to do an action film after Laal Singh Chaddha. I could’ve done it, I had many offers. But the story of Sitaare Zameen Par really touched my heart. I’m the kind of creative person that once something goes into my bloodstream, I have to do it," he added.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Fans will see him next in Sitaare Zameen Par along with Genelia Deshmukh. Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali will also be seen in the film. The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film is a family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

In the film, Aamir plays an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially abled basketball players. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.