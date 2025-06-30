Aamir Khan recalls darkest phase of life after divorce from Reena Dutta: 'I was trying to kill myself'

Aamir Khan recently opened up about one of the most painful periods of his life, i.e. his separation from his first wife, Reena Dutta, in a recent interview. In a candid conversation with The Lallantop, the actor revealed how his 2002 divorce plunged him into a period of deep depression and alcohol dependence. Ironically, this came at a time when he was being celebrated for the massive success of Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. (Also read: Aamir Khan credits Salman Khan for emotional support during depressive phase: 'I was in a dark place’) Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta married for 16 years.

Aamir talks about his life after divorce

“When Reena and I separated, I drank an entire bottle of alcohol that same night. For the next year and a half, I drank every day. I couldn’t sleep. I would just pass out from the alcohol. I was trying to kill myself,” Aamir said.

Despite being lauded in the media, one publication even calling him ‘Man of the Year’, Aamir said the recognition felt hollow. “That year, both Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai were released and were doing incredibly well. I found it ironic. I wasn’t working. I wasn’t meeting anyone. My personal life was in ruins,” he said, fighting back tears.

Only a few people from the industry reached out during that isolating time. One of them was Juhi Chawla, his co-star from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, with whom he hadn't spoken in seven years. Aamir recalled that Juhi visited him and encouraged him to patch up with Reena. That could not happen, but Aamir appreciated Juhi's warm gesture.

Aamir and Reena's relationship

Aamir and Reena’s relationship began long before his rise to stardom. They were neighbours who used to exchange glances through their windows. Deeply infatuated, Aamir pursued Reena for years before she agreed to a relationship. The two eventually married in secret, and Reena even made a brief appearance in Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The couple were married for 16 years and had two children—Junaid and Ira. Their marriage ended a year after they worked together on Lagaan.