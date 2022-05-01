Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares post, says she has started getting anxiety attacks: 'Feels like impending doom'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared a post speaking about her anxiety attacks. Taking to Instagram, she also said that talking to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and breathing has 'helped make it not come to an attack'. She also shared her photo after she took a shower post an anxiety attack. (Also Read | Aamir Khan does daughter Ira Khan's make-up better than her, she asks ‘who needs tutorials'. See pics)

In the picture, Ira Khan is seen in white pyjamas as she posed for a mirror selfie at home. She captioned her post, "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like."

"It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured," she added.

“But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account," read the caption.

“Hang in there (black heart emoji). P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later," she concluded her post. Reacting to the post, Nupur posted red heart, hug and anchor emojis. Shruti Haasan also dropped a red heart emoji.

Ira has always been vocal about her mental health. In October 2020, she said that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better," Ira had said in a video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON