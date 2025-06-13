Aamir Khan says he got ‘clean blackout’ drunk on 60th birthday, has no memory of what happened at the party

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on March 14. In an interview on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey for Mashable India the actor has now opened up about that day, revealing that he doesn’t remember anything that happened at the party that day because he got too drunk. (Also read: Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor breaks silence on buzz around retirement) Aamir Khan had also done a media interaction on his 60th birthday.(AFP)

What Aamir said

During the interaction, Aamir said in Hindi, "My family organised a party for me on my 60th birthday. It was one of those occasions where you have a memorable day with your friends and family. But what happened was… now I don't drink much nowadays, it is almost negligible. But that day, everyone insisted that I have a drink with them because it was a special occasion and I gave in. With me, the point is that I’m not someone who restricts himself; I’m an extreme person. Because I haven’t been drinking much, my body wasn’t used to it. We started at around 7 pm, and by 9 pm, I knew that I was buzzing.”

‘I had no memory of the previous evening’

He went on to add, “This has happened to me a few times. When I woke up the next morning, I had no memory of the previous evening. There were videos and photos, and they told me that everyone said nice things about me, but I didn’t remember anything. It was a blackout. I was conducting myself normally with everyone during the party, but the next day, when I woke up, I had zero memories of my 60th birthday celebration. There were pictures and videos from the day, but I had no memory at all, of how I reacted to the people when they were giving speeches. It was a clean blackout.”

Aamir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. It is set to release in theatres on June 20.