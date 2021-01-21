Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

Aayush Sharma left a young co-actor pleasantly surprised with a generous act. He gifted Prem Dharmadhkari a brand new Play Station on the sets of his upcoming film, Antim.

Prem, 15, was overwhelmed with his kind gesture and couldn't stop praising Aayush, whom he fondly calls Aayush dada. The actor has been shooting in Pune and Mumbai for Antim-The Final Truth, co-starring Salman Khan.

"We were shooting in film city when before wrapping the shoot at night he said to me there is a surprise for me tomorrow. He had earlier asked if I play games and I informed him I am fond of mobile and computer games. On the next day I was shooting downstairs and he was at the helipad, I went up to meet him and he greeted him with a hug and sat me down on a chair and called for someone saying 'Get my brother's gift'. He got a big red coloured bag and handed it to me, I read PS4 through it and sat on the floor in shock. He was laughing hysterically and said 'It is just a small gift'."

Recalling their initial interaction Prem revealed, "When we met on the first day of my shoot, he made me comfortable by chatting with me and always encourages me by praising my acting. We eventually developed a strong bond and he fondly calls me his younger brother, he even asked me to help him learn Marathi. He showed me his vanity and asked me to let him know whatever I need, he will ensure I get what I want."





Expressing his thoughts about working with Aayush Sharma, Prem shared, "It is a splendid experience working with Aayush dada because he is such a humble and down-to-earth human being, he interacts with everyone and greets even the junior actors from the mob as well despite not even knowing them personally. He is very affable and I always look forward to chatting with him. We have a team lunch before shoots post which we commence the filming of scenes, I am majorly with Aayush dada if I am on the sets."

Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita and is father to son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Antim also stars Salman in a special role.

