Abhishek Bachchan calls parents Amitabh, Jaya ‘equal to god’, says he wants to leave ‘tangible legacy’ for Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan comes from an influential family with stars like Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, the actor discussed how, apart from his family legacy, he aspires to leave something "tangible" for his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan says he wants to leave something tangible for Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh and Jaya are equal to god for him

Abhishek shares a close bond with his parents, and when asked if he is religious, he explained that he views his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, as equal to God. He said, "I don’t know if I am overtly religious. I have my equation with God, but before I go to God, I go to my parents. I think they should be the first people you lean on. To me, they are equivalent to God. I am what I am because of my family. I’m a very family-oriented person. Everything I do, I do for my family, and they are my go-to people.”

He further shared that he relies on his parents' support during challenging times and values their opinions the most. Abhishek also expressed his deep gratitude to his grandfather, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, for establishing the Bachchan surname, which has become synonymous with excellence and respect. He shared his hope that his daughter Aaradhya and future generations will honour and uphold the legacy of dignity and values associated with the Bachchan name.

Abhishek wants to leave a tangible legacy for Aaradhya

While proud of his family legacy, Abhishek explained his desire to leave something tangible for his daughter. He said, “I think I should work towards leaving something tangible for my daughter, apart from creativity. That’s why I look at the work I do beyond acting as an endeavour to achieve that, whether it’s through sports or other businesses that I get involved in.”

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the movie Be Happy, alongside Innayat Verma and Johnny Lever. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film follows the story of a single father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfill his daughter's dream. The dance drama will stream on Amazon Prime, though the release date is yet to be announced. He also has Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 in the pipeline. The comedy-drama features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, and Jackie Shroff among others, and is scheduled to release in theatres this year.