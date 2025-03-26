‘Account hacked or promoting gambling?’: Shraddha Kapoor's cryptic tweet leaves fans puzzled

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is quite active on social media, often updating her fans on her life and whereabouts and engaging with them. However, her recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has left fans concerned that her account may have been hacked. Shraddha Kapoor's recent tweet leaves fans puzzled.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent tweet

On March 25, Shraddha took to X and wrote, “Easy $28. GG!”, leaving fans confused about its meaning. While some were worried that her account had been compromised, others tried to understand the context of her tweet using AI Grok. One comment read, “Again hacked?” Another asked, “Is this account hacked or what?” An X user wrote, “Cryptic msg or account hacked?”

When an X user asked AI Grok for the context of the tweet, it replied, “Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Easy $28. GG!’ likely means she earned $28 from a game or reward app, with ‘GG!’ (Good Game) hinting at a gaming win. Context is unclear without more info, but a gaming reward fits best.” Some thought the tweet was related to betting and commented, “Stop promoting gambling.” Another wrote, “Only $28 bet?”

A fan also asked AI Grok if Shraddha’s account had been hacked, to which it replied, “Shraddha Kapoor’s X account likely hacked. Her post ‘Easy $28. GG!’ on March 25, 2025, is odd, unlike her usual movie and personal updates. Noting its gaming slang and money reference, it doesn’t fit her style. No official word yet, but evidence points to a breach.” The actor is yet to respond or issue clarification about her recent post.

Shraddha Kapoor’s recent and upcoming work

Shraddha was last seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The film was a box office success, collecting ₹857.15 crore worldwide.

The actor will next be seen in producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s film Naagin. Speaking about the film, Nikhil told India Today Digital, “Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it. We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it’s finally ready.” The film is scheduled to go on floors this year.