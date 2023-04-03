Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan pose with Gigi Hadid; model shares pics of 'unforgettable first India trip'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has called her recent visit to India her 'unforgettable first trip' to the country. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gigi shared a bunch of pictures as she visited different places in Mumbai. In the first photo, a monochrome one, Gigi posed with her friends in front of the Gateway of India. (Also Read | Gigi Hadid reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's dance at NMACC gala, fans agree with her) Gigi Hadid with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Gigi also posted a picture of herself in a saree from her second day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event as she posed with Nita Ambani. She also posted several other pictures--a performance, Isha Ambani interacting with the people, among others from the event.

She shared another picture from a street in Mumbai as she kept her arms around her friends. The supermodel also gave a glimpse of coconut water that she enjoyed from a streetside vendor. She also visited a church. For the day out, Gigi wore a black and white top, paired it with green flared pants, and wore white shoes.

The supermodel captioned the post, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."

"After seeing the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and India in Fashion exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love," she added.

In another post, Gigi shared several pictures and a video from the event. In one of the photos, Gigi posed with actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She also shared a picture in which the supermodel posed for the camera with actor Shah Rukh Khan. She also shared a black and white photo featuring herself, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland, and Law Roach.

She captioned the post, "The @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination, curated by the iconic @hamishbowles!"

Gigi also added, "It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch, truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it." For the event, Gigi wore a white and golden saree.

