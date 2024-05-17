Akshay Kumar bowled over by Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth: ‘Acting ki classes shuru kar de’

On Friday, Akshay took to social media to review Rajkummar's latest film, Srikanth, and applaud him.

Akshay praises Rajkummar

Sharing a poster of the movie on his Instagram story, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor encouraged his fans to watch the film, which hit the theaters on May 10.

In his post, Akshay called Rajkummar as 'simply brilliant'. In the playful note, with his signature wit, he even suggested that Rajkummar should consider starting acting classes.

Along with the poster, he wrote, “Nothing is impossible. #Srikanth is a must watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya. (I had so much fun watching the film). rajkummar_rao bhai ab toh acting ki classes shuru kar de (Brother, start giving acting classes now). You are simply brilliant.”

Rajkummar was overwhelmed with the words of appreciation by Akshay, and responded, “Thank you so much my dearest @akshaykumar sir. Aapse hi seekhte hain sir (We learn from you sir). You’re the best.”

About Srikanth

In the film, Rajkummar plays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar essays Srikanth who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. It is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Rajkummar talked about how he prepared for the role. "Preparation was needed for this film because I have never played a visually impaired role before. So, it all started when I started going to blind school. I started working with a lot of people who were visually impaired in real life. I sat with them for hours and talked to them,” he said, adding, “I took videos and used to watch those videos many times. Just to understand their perception and what they feel about the world and how they deal in situations. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth as I am depicting his life on screen. So, I got a lot from him which I used in my performance."