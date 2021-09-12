Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him a letter expressing condolences on his mother’s recent demise.

In his letter, PM Modi also mentioned that he spoke to the actor on the day of his mother, Aruna Bhatia’s passing. The Prime Minister went on to appreciate the actor on his struggle over the decades to make a mark in Indian cinema, and attributed it to the values instilled in him by his parents.

On Saturday, we asked the actor about what he would like to say to PM Modi in response to the letter. He told HT City, “We are actors. We are supposed to be well-equipped at expressing emotions. But what to do when the warmth in some words leaves you speechless!”

The actor went on to thank PM Modi by saying he did not need to do this, and added, “That’s what makes this gesture truly heart-tugging.”

Akshay Kumar gets heartfelt condolence letter from PM Modi, says he is grateful for the amazing gesture

Sharing the letter on his social media today, Akshay Kumar again expressed feeling grateful about the amazing gesture of PM’s condolence note, among several other messages that he was thankful to his well-wishers and fans for.

The actor has since flown back to the United Kingdom to resume the shoot of his under production thriller, Cinderella, a remake of the Tamil crime thriller, Ratsasan (2018).