Akshay Kumar on 1000 crore films: 'I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did such good business'

Akshay on Jawan's box office numbers

Akshay, whose latest film Mission Raniganj released in theatres on Friday, said, "I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did such a good business. There are many other films, like Gadar 2, OMG 2, which also did well. So it's very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid-19 times. Now things are moving and it's a great thing that ₹1000 crore is a benchmark. Also, I hope that we make ₹2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood, because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, the script that we have they don't have."

'Mission Raniganj is not a Jawan or a Rowdy Rathore'

When asked what his thoughts on commercial success were, Akshay said, "Commercial success is important because you have to make other films, but it also depends on what kind of commercial success you will get. Talking about Mission Raniganj (MR), this film is made on a certain budget. I want to call MR a commercial film. It's not a Jawan or a Rowdy Rathore (Akshat's 2012 film). It's not that kind of film. It has a niche audience, but I hope it does good business.

What Salman had said about ₹ 1000 crore films

At a recent event, Salman Khan spoke about the recent box office performances of films and the coveted ₹100 crore club and how it may soon become too common. He said that going forward movies needed to aim for ₹1000 crore to succeed at the box office.

He had said, "I think the ₹100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything would be ₹400-500-600 plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing these numbers. ₹100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be ₹1000 crore for a film right now.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON